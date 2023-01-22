Barclays PLC Increases Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 383.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $34,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 504 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 527 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wynn Resorts Stock Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WYNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Wynn Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $87.50 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.25.

Shares of WYNN stock opened at $99.27 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.79.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $889.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.42 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.24) EPS. Analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Wynn Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

