Barclays PLC Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 655,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,263 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Johnson Controls International worth $32,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 152.4% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $66.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $45.52 and a 52-week high of $75.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,780.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 28,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $1,877,948.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,780.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

