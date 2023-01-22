Barclays PLC Purchases 143,147 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 143,147 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $38,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 9,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% during the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on LYB. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.39.

LyondellBasell Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $92.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $71.46 and a twelve month high of $117.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.47 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($1.00). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 36.87%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

