Barclays PLC Purchases 67,141 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,141 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.30% of Skyworks Solutions worth $40,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Skyworks Solutions by 11.8% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,570.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 162,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,819,000 after purchasing an additional 152,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 72,130 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $103.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.63. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $148.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.21.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.17. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on SWKS. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $352,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,412.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

