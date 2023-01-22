Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 495,732 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.14% of Nasdaq worth $39,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,756,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,164,000 after acquiring an additional 126,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Nasdaq by 5.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,223,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,572,000 after acquiring an additional 629,428 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,048,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,417,000 after acquiring an additional 90,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 135.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,674,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,379,000 after acquiring an additional 962,983 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Nasdaq by 111.1% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,410,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,951,000 after acquiring an additional 742,313 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nasdaq Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $126,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,513,620.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 13,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $883,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 122,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,940,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,796 shares of company stock valued at $1,148,109. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $62.06 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.77 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.