Barclays PLC Sells 41,135 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 538,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Xcel Energy worth $34,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XEL. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total value of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:XEL opened at $68.55 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.89 and a 12 month high of $77.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Xcel Energy from $86.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.64.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.