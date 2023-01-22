Barclays PLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Barclays PLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 57,472 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $34,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 215.4% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $93.39 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.28 and a one year high of $106.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.77 and its 200-day moving average is $91.87.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

