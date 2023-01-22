BCM Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BCM Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,164 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises about 1.7% of BCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. BCM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 24,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

XOM opened at $113.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.70. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $69.81 and a 1 year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.71%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

