Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,772 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BX. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,046,000. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Blackstone by 5,945.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after purchasing an additional 437,314 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP boosted its position in Blackstone by 53.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,363,000 after purchasing an additional 431,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $639,952,000 after buying an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $85.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Argus cut their price target on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Blackstone from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 6,341,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $50,732,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,872. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,427,285 shares of company stock worth $176,860,062. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

