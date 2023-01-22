Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 0.8% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $9,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Chevron by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 47,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 23,535 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in Chevron by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $122.84 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.30.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

