Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of Booking worth $61,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Booking by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 64,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,044,000 after purchasing an additional 17,432 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Booking by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,767,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Booking by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Booking

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Booking Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. StockNews.com lowered Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,434.46.

Booking stock opened at $2,344.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,060.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,925.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $90.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $37.70 EPS. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

