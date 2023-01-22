BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.21% of BWX Technologies worth $9,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BWXT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Maxim Group increased their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.90. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.22 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. Analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

