Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) Shares Bought by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadiz were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Cadiz in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadiz in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadiz news, Director Susan P. Kennedy bought 75,000 shares of Cadiz stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,609. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 84,905 shares of company stock worth $192,116 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Cadiz in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDZI opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 3.56. Cadiz Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.48 and a 52-week high of $5.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.79.

Cadiz, Inc is a land and water resource development company, which engages in the acquisition and development of land with water resources for various uses such as groundwater supply, groundwater storage, and agriculture. The firm’s project includes the Cadiz Valley Water Conservation, Recovery and Storage.

