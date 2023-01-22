Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 65,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BATS CBOE opened at $122.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

In related news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $364,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CBOE. Redburn Partners started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $144.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

