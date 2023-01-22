Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Boosted by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 114,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises about 0.9% of Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 3,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $150,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.3% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 63,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after purchasing an additional 8,417 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 29,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $122.84 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.96 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

