Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after buying an additional 250,840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Up 1.1 %

CVX opened at $180.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $349.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.65 and a 200-day moving average of $165.30. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

