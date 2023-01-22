Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHH. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 192.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Choice Hotels International during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 2.0 %

CHH stock opened at $123.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.26. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $153.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Choice Hotels International Cuts Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Choice Hotels International from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Choice Hotels International news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $263,460.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,448 shares of company stock worth $4,702,901. 20.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office buildings owned by the company.

