Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Shares Purchased by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,992 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,044,861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,453,379,000 after buying an additional 211,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,120,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,246,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,552 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 7.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,422,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,390,000 after acquiring an additional 175,968 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.0% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 622,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,026,000 after buying an additional 17,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 452,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINF has been the subject of several research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.00.

Insider Transactions at Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.13 per share, for a total transaction of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,829,127.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CINF opened at $102.73 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $143.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a positive return on equity of 7.00% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -766.67%.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Get Rating)

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

