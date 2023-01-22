Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,035,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,800 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 3.76% of Comtech Telecommunications worth $10,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 320.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 47,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 151,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Comtech Telecommunications during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Comtech Telecommunications by 16.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 14,806 shares during the period. 72.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CMTL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comtech Telecommunications from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.17.

In other news, CEO Ken Allen Peterman purchased 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.75 per share, with a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CMTL opened at $14.05 on Friday. Comtech Telecommunications Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $21.76. The company has a market cap of $390.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.95%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

