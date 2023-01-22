CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 368 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CVS Health by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $111.25. The firm has a market cap of $114.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 102.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.13.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

