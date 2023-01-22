Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 30,160 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,160 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the first quarter worth $440,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,585,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,208,000 after purchasing an additional 572,884 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 32,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 59.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 274,696 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $30.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.69. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity at CenterPoint Energy

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman acquired 8,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $582,754.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

