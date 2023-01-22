Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,127,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,837,000 after purchasing an additional 829,784 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,382,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,739,000 after buying an additional 357,384 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,283,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,028,000 after purchasing an additional 543,143 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,963 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,983,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,487,000 after buying an additional 86,572 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Argus cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.36 and its 200 day moving average is $74.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

