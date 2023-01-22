Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,470 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

J stock opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day moving average of $122.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.78 and a 12-month high of $150.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,726,746. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.33.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.