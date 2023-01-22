Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 239 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $198.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $201.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $185.79 and its 200 day moving average is $175.55.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 121.34% and a net margin of 4.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

