Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,113 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AEE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,076,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,904,516,000 after acquiring an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ameren by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,088,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,273,012,000 after acquiring an additional 198,226 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Ameren by 72.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,018,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $724,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ameren by 3.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,383,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $576,792,000 after acquiring an additional 226,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $4,516,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 217,893 shares in the company, valued at $19,680,095.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:AEE opened at $86.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.07 and its 200 day moving average is $87.81.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEE. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ameren from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Ameren from $99.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ameren from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ameren from $111.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.10.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

