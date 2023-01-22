DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $5,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

OKE stock opened at $69.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.40. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 26.46%. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.89%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

