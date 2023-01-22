Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 582 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after purchasing an additional 550,853 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,454,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $613,822,000 after purchasing an additional 46,601 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,118,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,709,000 after purchasing an additional 82,719 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after purchasing an additional 328,235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ED. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.64.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $93.79 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $102.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.25%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

