Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Celanese were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in Celanese by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $121.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $165.48. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.59.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.04). Celanese had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 16.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CE. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Celanese from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on Celanese from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

