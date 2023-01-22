Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 712.5% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,523.1% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 148.9% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MTB opened at $153.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.83. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $138.43 and a twelve month high of $193.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.72.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

