Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $195,000 Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,236 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 81.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on HPE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 338,197 shares of company stock valued at $5,355,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE opened at $15.95 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

