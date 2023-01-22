Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $205,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Prologis were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 14.7% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Prologis by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,490,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,952,000 after buying an additional 71,112 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Prologis by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $183.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.50.

In related news, Director David P. Oconnor purchased 9,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,170. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD opened at $122.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.52. The company has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.03. Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.63%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

