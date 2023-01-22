Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $212,000 Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,350,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $911,279,000 after buying an additional 219,242 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,486,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $256,508,000 after buying an additional 6,839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,816,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $176,993,000 after buying an additional 104,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,747,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $157,891,000 after buying an additional 79,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $105,097.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,664.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $1,304,445.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,879 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,014.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 986 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $105,097.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at $188,664.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,692 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,336. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $106.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.98. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.08 and a 1 year high of $119.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.64 and its 200-day moving average is $102.39.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.62. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

