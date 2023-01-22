Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $233,000 Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Lear were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lear by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,308,000 after buying an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Lear by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after buying an additional 6,407 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock worth $5,216,989 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lear Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lear from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of LEA stock opened at $136.41 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.79%.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

