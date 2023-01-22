Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in American Express were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 239.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in American Express by 150.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 957 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $151.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.07. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.