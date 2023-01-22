Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Has $253,000 Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AON were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AON during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $311.70.

Shares of AON opened at $325.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $290.17. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $246.21 and a 12 month high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 445.81%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

