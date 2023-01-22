Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Centene were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its stake in Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Centene by 1.2% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Stock Up 0.4 %

Centene stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $43.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.60. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $73.19 and a twelve month high of $98.53.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. Centene’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Centene announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Barclays cut their target price on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Centene from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on Centene from $95.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.35.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.