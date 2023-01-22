Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $28,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,320 in the last 90 days. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.64 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $20.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $41.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 99.11%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

