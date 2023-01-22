Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Purchases Shares of 17,699 Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 17,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WBD. RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,327,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $993,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,187,000. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $996,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $13.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Macquarie dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.