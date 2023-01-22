Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Raises Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Amcor were worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMCR opened at $11.88 on Friday. Amcor plc has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $13.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.09 and a 200 day moving average of $11.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.1225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

In related news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,080,955 shares of company stock worth $13,145,237. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMCR. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

