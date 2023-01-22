Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,090 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Macy’s were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Macy’s by 265.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 177,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,789,000 after buying an additional 129,346 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2,354.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,080,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,729,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,095,000 after purchasing an additional 65,224 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,487,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 477,077 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of M stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Macy’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $28.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.42.

Macy’s Dividend Announcement

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Macy’s’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on M. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Macy’s from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.82.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

