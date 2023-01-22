Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators cut its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,703,000 after acquiring an additional 800,290 shares during the last quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $102,067,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2,872.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,984,000 after buying an additional 431,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 734,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,367,000 after buying an additional 248,641 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ROK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $269.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $233.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.88.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $270.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $264.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.95. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $320.23. The company has a market cap of $31.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.22%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total value of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total value of $109,405.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,410,562. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

