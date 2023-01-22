Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 105 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 480 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 410.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $593.66 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $475.77 and a 52 week high of $618.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $554.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $547.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $232.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $5.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.97, for a total transaction of $5,099,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 178,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,777,209.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $16,073,443 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $555.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $678.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $715.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $627.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

