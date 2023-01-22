Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 115 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Waters were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.5% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,956 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,633,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the second quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.9% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waters stock opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $337.86 and a 200 day moving average of $319.68. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. Waters had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 189.79%. The business had revenue of $708.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Waters from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.22.

In other Waters news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.70, for a total transaction of $354,447.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,842,772.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

