Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 1,407 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in AES were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 411.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AES in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AES by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

AES Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AES opened at $26.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.30, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.64. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89.

AES Increases Dividend

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. AES had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a positive return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.1659 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is -134.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AES. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of AES from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of AES from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AES from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of AES from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of AES to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

AES Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

