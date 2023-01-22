Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 274 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 61.6% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $193.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.66.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,359,626.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

