Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 276 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Sempra were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sempra by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sempra by 128.5% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sempra by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 990,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,821,000 after buying an additional 156,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Sempra from $174.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.11.

Sempra Stock Performance

NYSE:SRE opened at $157.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a twelve month low of $129.69 and a twelve month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 16.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.145 dividend. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.24%.

Sempra Profile

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.