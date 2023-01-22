Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 383 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators decreased its position in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Nucor were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 106.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NUE. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nucor from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Nucor Stock Up 1.8 %

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.71, for a total value of $404,130.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,082,440.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,282 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,145,280 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor stock opened at $153.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.52. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $88.50 and a 52 week high of $187.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 51.03% and a net margin of 19.93%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Nucor Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

About Nucor

(Get Rating)

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

Further Reading

