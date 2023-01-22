Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 495 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 25.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.80.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $80.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.36 and a 200-day moving average of $74.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.49 and a 1 year high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

