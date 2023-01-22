Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 62 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lessened its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Equinix were worth $184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equinix by 190.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Equinix by 65.4% during the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total transaction of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.90, for a total transaction of $1,749,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,088,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,812 shares of company stock valued at $11,839,270 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $720.06 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $677.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $641.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a PE ratio of 94.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $3.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equinix from $571.00 to $591.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $950.00 to $800.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $732.00 to $704.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $757.33.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

