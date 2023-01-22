Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Sells 663 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EL opened at $267.56 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $324.70. The company has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $241.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $377.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.17.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

